Scott Walker Doesn't Even Believe His Own Bullsh*t!

As I just mentioned in this post, Scott Walker was ripping on Elizabeth Warren and touting the virtues of hard work:

Just what America needs...an out-of-touch liberal law professor who thinks government is the answer to our problems. True freedom and prosperity don’t come from the clumsy hand of government, they come from the dignity of hard work! https://t.co/fYne6ZcUYh — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) December 31, 2018

Now, Walker has a chance to practice what he preaches as that he will be out of work in less than a week.

This is certainly a challenge for Walker, who is uneducated and has no practical work skills, having been a career politician all his adult life. But there are some jobs that he could still do and prove his point.

He claims he worked at a McDonald's as a kid. He could always go back to the fast food industry.

Walker is also pretty handy with a shovel. He could become a ditch digger. Now that's hard work!

And if Walker really wants to work hard, he could become a construction worker like he was for Foxconn:

So just how does Walker plan on demonstrating the virtues of hard work? He told us in an email he sent out on New Year's Day:

In 2019, Tonette and I will move on to new and exciting opportunities to serve. Our home will remain in Wisconsin but we will broaden our scope with an additional focus on returning power to the people in the states – from a federal government grown out-of-control. That is the best way to Drain the Swamp on a permanent basis. We will focus on new methods to articulate a conservative message. True freedom and prosperity do not come from the clumsy hand of the government. They come from the dignity that is born of hard work. Socialism has failed around the world – now is not the time to bring it to America.

And we will focus on reforming the tax code and lowering the tax burden on hard-working people. Time and time again the facts show that places that free up capital have greater prosperity and opportunity for their citizens. To do all of this, we will be involved with a number of excellent organizations. Along the way, I will also be part of a speakers bureau – so be sure to consider requesting me for meetings, conferences, and other events across the nation. It will be nice to be based in Wisconsin but also to be able to see so many of our wonderful friends and supporters around the country.

In other words, he's going to be a paid speaking meat puppet for the dark money special interest groups, a lot like he's doing now, but with even less responsibilities!

That's not exactly the hard work that he's been extolling now, is it? In other words, he doesn't even believe the bullshit he wants to get paid for shoveling.

Senator Tammy Baldwin also shreds him for even more hypocrisy:

We’re going to have a spirited debate about who the next president should be, and I’m excited by all the new ideas that will be on the table.



But as someone who just lost because his anti-worker agenda, I don’t know that you should be talking about the dignity of hard work. https://t.co/q2rtUPGldY — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) January 1, 2019

Given the horrible work laws he pushed for and passed into law, it's not really any surprise that Walker doesn't want to be worker in his own state.