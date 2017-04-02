So-Called President Rage Tweets 'So-Called Judge'

Donald Trump doesn't seem to understand that Constitution thing he swore to uphold at his puny-attendance inauguration ceremony.

AM Joy opened today with, what else, Trump's tweet from last night:

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

But that's not all. Trump's tweets last night were as unhinged as ever, perhaps moreso:

We must keep "evil" out of our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2017

After being forced to apologize for its bad and inaccurate coverage of me after winning the election, the FAKE NEWS @nytimes is still lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

Of course, this isn't the first time Donald Trump has shown contempt of court leanings:

The last time our so-called president attacked a judge who didn't comply with @realDonaldTrump's demands, Trump lashed out. #resist pic.twitter.com/0SgoJnOsxi — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) February 4, 2017

And now, "so-called President" is trending, perhaps forever. Joy Ann Reid ends the segment with the definition of "kakistocracy":

#AMJOY When it comes to the trump administration kakistocracy is literally #TheNewBlack pic.twitter.com/lLo31H44uL — Chris Fredrickson (@Chrismf6) February 4, 2017

As Joy Ann Reid said, "The More You Know."