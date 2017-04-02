So-Called President Rage Tweets 'So-Called Judge'

By Frances Langum
Donald Trump doesn't seem to understand that Constitution thing he swore to uphold at his puny-attendance inauguration ceremony.

AM Joy opened today with, what else, Trump's tweet from last night:

But that's not all. Trump's tweets last night were as unhinged as ever, perhaps moreso:

Of course, this isn't the first time Donald Trump has shown contempt of court leanings:

And now, "so-called President" is trending, perhaps forever. Joy Ann Reid ends the segment with the definition of "kakistocracy":

As Joy Ann Reid said, "The More You Know."


