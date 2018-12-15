Elie Mystal: ACA Ruling 'Equivalent To A Dog Taking A Dump On Your Couch'

Funniest clip of the week may be this one, where the AM Joy panel was discussing last night's ruling from a Texas judge saying the ACA is unconstitutional.

"Let me just quickly play this one. This is Donald Trump high-fiving, throwing down, doing what he called spiking the ball in the end zone because your healthcare, at least one judge said, is unconstitutional," Joy Reid said.

"Will that stand?

"No!" Elie Mystal said.

"Let me clear. This is an activist, trash, illogical judicial decision. It's equivalent to a dog taking a dump on your couch. It's annoying. We have to clean it up. It's a problem. But that doesn't mean that all couches are toilets now.

"They are to your dog," Reid interjected.

"The bigger problem we have to understand is that the GOP keeps nominating judges that are not house broken," Mystal said. "This is the kind of activist judicial opinion-making that the -- this particular guy was appointed by Bush -- but these are exactly the kind of idiots that Trump keeps appointing throughout our federal system. So as long as we allow Trump and McConnell to have free rein over out judicial system, we;re gonna get more of these crazy decisions that hopefully the 5th Circuit or the Supreme Court will overturn."