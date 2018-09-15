AM Joy Panelists Agree On Mueller's Next Target
Joy Reid noted that Mueller is "closing the circle, and now we're honing in on the core family."
"Lightning round: Who should be the most worried?" she said.
"Don Jr.," Elie Mystal said.
"Don Jr. I actually agree with you," Danny Cevallos said.
"Paul Butler, who should be the most worried about a guy like you coming after them?" Reid asked.
"Donald Trump Jr.," Butler said.
"Everybody agrees. If I'm Donald Trump Jr., I may want to get a good lawyer," Reid said.
"He is the weakest link," Mystal quipped.
"I love it. I mean, I love that you went out on that mic-drop note," Reid said, laughing.
