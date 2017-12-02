Stephen Miller Repeats Trump's Lies About Massive Voter Fraud

Trump's Senior White House Advisor, Stephen Miller, has proven to be as capable and unabashed as Dear Leader at providing blatant lies to an incredulous press.

Stephanopoulos, by my reckoning, asked for evidence to back Miller's claims no less than eight times in less than four minutes. Miller ignored him. "We'll get back to you on that if you like, George," more or less paraphrasing his bullshit reply.

They lie because they know they can get away with it.

Even the ex-GOP leader in New Hampshire has called them liars, and was willing to wager $1000 on their claims.

Since Trump admin is taking to the Sunday shows w renewed fraud claims, this should be a quick, easy buck, right? https://t.co/THpZp86mCg pic.twitter.com/Bk2zSZRnvm

Trump, whose entire shtick is horse shit, gave Miller two big thumb's up for his morning's work on his behalf.

Transcript:

STEPHANOPOULOS: Let me move on, though, to the question of voter fraud as well. President Trump again this week suggested in a meeting with senators that thousands of illegal voters were bused from Massachusetts to New Hampshire and that’s what caused his defeat in the state of New Hampshire, also the defeat of Senator Kelly Ayotte.

That has provoked a response from a member of the Federal Election Commission, Ellen Weintraub, who says I call upon the president to immediately share New Hampshire voter fraud evidence so that his allegations may be investigated promptly.

Do you have that evidence?



MILLER: I’ve actually, having worked before on a campaign in New Hampshire, I can tell you that this issue of busing voters in to New Hampshire is widely known by anyone who’s worked in New Hampshire politics. It’s very real, it’s very serious. This morning on this show is not the venue for me lay out all the evidence, but I can tell you this. Voter fraud is a serious problem in this country. You have millions of people who are registered in two states, who are dead who are registered to vote, and you have 14 percent of non-citizens, according to academic research, at a minimum, are registered to vote. Which is an astonishing statistic. [Ed. The research was refuted years ago, because of data inaccuracies. Link.]

STEPHANOPOULOS: You can’t -- hold on a second. You just claimed again that there was illegal voting in New Hampshire, people bused in from the state of Massachusetts. Do you have evidence of that?

MILLER: I’m saying anybody -- George, go to New Hampshire. Talk to anybody who’s worked in politics there for a long time. Everybody’s aware of the problem in New Hampshire with respect to --

STEPHANOPOULOS: I’m asking you, the White House Senior --

(CROSSTALK)

STEPHANOPOULOS: Hold a second. I’m asking you as the White House senior policy adviser, the president made a statement saying he was the victim of voter fraud.

MILLER: And the president --

(CROSSTALK)

MILLER: And the president was!

STEPHANOPOULOS: Do you have any evidence?

MILLER: If this is an issue that interests you, then we can talk about it more in the future and we now have our government beginning to get stood up, but we have a Department of Justice and we have more officials. An issue of voter fraud, someone is going to be looking at very seriously and very hard. But the reality is, is that we know for a fact -- you have maps of numbers of non-citizens registered to vote in this country. Nobody disputes that. And many, many highly qualified people like Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state, have looked deeply into this issue and have confirmed it to be true. And have put together evidence. And I suggest you invite Kris Kobach onto your show and he can walk you through some of the evidence of voter fraud --

STEPHANOPOULOS: You --

MILLER: -- in greater detail.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Just for the record, you have provided absolutely no evidence. The president’s made a statement --

MILLER: The White House has provided enormous evidence with respect to voter fraud, with respect to people being registered in more than one state. Dead people voting, non-citizens being registered to vote. George, it is a fact and you will not deny it that are massive numbers of non-citizens in this country who are registered to vote. That is a scandal! We should stop the presses and as a country we should be aghast about the fact that you have people who have no right to vote in this country registered to vote, canceling out the franchise of lawful citizens of this country. That’s the story we should be talking about! And I’m prepared to go on any show, anywhere, any time, and repeat it and say the President of the United States is correct, 100 percent.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You just repeated that you just made those declarations, but for the record you’ve provided zero evidence that the president was the victim of massive voter fraud in New Hampshire. You provided zero evidence --

MILLER: Anyone who’s in New Hampshire politics --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Hold on.

MILLER: -- is familiar with that issue.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You have provided zero evidence of the president’s claim that he would’ve won the general -- the popular vote if 3 to 5 million illegal immigrants hadn’t voted. Zero evidence for either one of those claims.

MILLER: Well, if you -- it’s --

STEPHANOPOULOS: Thanks a lot for joining us in the morning (ph).

MILLER: The non-citizen voting issue -- the non-citizen voting issue is pervasive and widespread and we are going to protect our country from voter fraud. We’re going to protect our borders from terrorism. And we’re going to protect innocent men, women, and children from violent criminal illegal immigrants that need to be removed from this country. And our country will create jobs, safety, prosperity, and security -- particularly for disenfranchised working people of every background, faith, and ethnicity in this country.

STEPHANOPOULOS: You can start by providing evidence to back up your claims.



Thanks for joining us this morning.

MILLER: Thank you.