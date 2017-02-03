Thousands Of Visas Revoked By Trump's Muslim Ban

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer claimed that Trump's executive order banning people from Muslim countries only affected 109 people.

But today in open court, a government lawyer admitted that up to 100,000 visas were revoked, causing audible gasps in the courtroom.

Later, the State Department contradicted this number, saying that the number of revoked visas was closer to 60,000.

Whether 60,000 or 100,000, what we know right now is that it was significantly higher than 109, as originally claimed by Spicer. Worse yet, we do not really know what happened to people traveling last weekend. 109 may have been detained at airports, but how many more were left stranded in international airports somewhere, or denied boarding at their origination point?