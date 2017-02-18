Trevor Noah: 'When Will We Start Treating Racism As A Disease?'

Trevor Noah, who is flourishing as a comedian thanks to the clown dictator in the White House, shared his thoughts with the ladies of the View and comedian D.L. Hughley on Friday's show.

Noah brilliantly exposes the irresponsible and embarrassing conduct of an American 'president' who blatantly lies about 'a Google-able fact' like electoral college votes. He explains that it's hard to discern the real news, which is supposed to be what comes out of The White House, from the fake news of The Daily Show. TDS seems to be far more realistic than Infowars, Breitbart and Fox, the sources favored by Trump.

The rampant racism of this administration is not something we can tap-dance around, and if anyone understands systemic racism, it's Trevor Noah, a native of South Africa before Apartheid was outlawed. The difference in the U.S. is that systemic racism is not so much a societal problem, it is about half of our two party system. Racism is the plight of the entirety of the GOP, although they seldom admit that fact.

NOAH: When are we going to start treating racism like it's a disease. If you, if you look at an alcoholic, we go, this person has a problem. Because there was a time where we said you're just a drunk, and you know, now we say you've got a problem, we need to help you. I think it's the same with racism. Racism is hereditary. It's passed down, you teach it to your children. It grows from generation to generation and you have to know that you can have it inside you, you're susceptible to it. But if we'd treat it like a disease, we wouldn't shun people. I don't understand how we think it's going to change if we say, you're a racist, get out of here. So then where do they go and why would they change? So all you're doing is piling people into a group who then go, well, we're all racist now?

Good point, because there's no incentive to change. Too bad it's not said in polite company that one party is absolutely based on racism and bigotry and the best way to rid this nation of such rampant ignorant hate is to defeat modern-day Republicanism. Racism and Republicanism are Siamese Twins.

Joy asks Noah about his desire to host the White House Correspondents Dinner, even though many celebrities and comedians have already stated that they will not attend. He said he'd love to host it, and it's hard to argue with his line of thinking.

NOAH: The (White House) Correspondents' Dinner is a, is a you know, a pressure release of all the steam. A release, it's a celebration of free speech, the president is sitting there. BEHAR: Well would you roast him? NOAH: I'd just tell the truth. BEHAR: He doesn't like that. NOAH: That's not my fault. GOLDBERG: I hope you do it. BEHAR: I hope you do it too.

I doubt that would ever happen. We'd likely see Greg Gutfeld or Dennis Miller pretending to be funny.