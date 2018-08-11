D.L. Hughley Whacks Fox's Ingraham: 'I Think The One Advertiser She Has Sells Tiki Torches And Sheets With Holes In Them'

Comedian D.L. Hughley took apart Fox's Laura Ingraham and her ridiculous attempt at a walk-back of her racist remarks about the "America we know and love" not existing anymore on this Friday's Real Time with Bill Maher.

He also managed to get a whack in about the fact that her advertisers have been dropping like flies for months.

MAHER: So, is the dog whistle dead? We're just saying it outright now. HUGHLEY: And then she got offended that David Duke was supporting her. Getting offended that David Duke supports her is is like Bill Cosby being offended that R. Kelley supported him. It's ridiculous. You're saying the same shit, only you’re trying to keep hold of your one advertiser. I think the one advertiser she has sells Tiki torches and sheets with holes in them. But, it's ridiculous.

h/t Raw Story