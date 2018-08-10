Laura Ingraham Says Racist Comments ‘Had Nothing To Do With Race Or Ethnicity!’

Laura Ingraham insisted that her jaw-dropping comments about “massive demographic changes” destroying “the America that we know and love” had “nothing to do with race or ethnicity.” Unfortunately for her, we all heard for ourselves that race and ethnicity was exactly what she was talking about.

These were Ingraham’s comments last night - that she insisted tonight were not about race or ethnicity:

INGRAHAM: [I]n some parts of the country, it does seem like the America that we know and love doesn’t exist anymore.



Massive demographic changes have been foisted upon the American people, and they are changes that none of us ever voted for, and most of us don’t like. From Virginia to California, we see stark examples of how radically, in some ways, the country has changed.



Now, much of this is related to both illegal, and in some cases legal immigration that, of course, progressives love.

Memo to Ingraham: When you talk about “massive demographic changes” largely “related to both illegal and, in some cases, legal immigration” you are, by definition, talking about race and ethnicity. And when you say those changes have turned “some parts of the country” into a country we no longer know and love, you are clearly displaying, at the very least, disaproval of the racial and ethnic changes.

So, we all have to call BS on your claim that we were the ones who misunderstood or twisted your words. Anyone who really didn’t mean to sound like a racist would have apologized for having spoken poorly.

Instead, Ingraham played the victim as she argued that she had not said what she plainly had said.

INGRAHAM: A message to those who are distorting my views, including all white nationalists, and especially one racist freak whose name I will not even mention. You do not have my support. You don't represent my views, and you are antithetical to the beliefs I hold dear.



The purpose of last night’s Angle was to point out that the rule of law, meaning secure borders, is something that used to bind our country together.

And despite what some may be contending, I made explicitly clear that my commentary had nothing to do with race or ethnicity, but rather a shared goal of keeping America safe, and her citizens safe and prosperous.

Furthermore, as I have said repeatedly on the show, merit-based immigration does wonders for our country's economy, our way of life, and how we define our country.

I even said that in my opening thoughts last night. I want to make it really clear that my concern will continue to remain with the families who have suffered the tragic results of illegal immigration. The children put in dangerous and unfair situations at the border, and all those border agents around the country who work to keep our country safe.

Watch Ingraham rewrite history below from the August 9, 2018 The Ingraham Angle.

