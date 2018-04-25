Laura Ingraham Whines On Radio Show: Fox Advertisers 'Gave Into The Mob'

Laura Ingraham uses her radio show to whine about her lack of advertisers on Fox. Transcript/audio via Media Matters:

LAURA INGRAHAM (HOST): Just look at what they did to that Kevin Williamson at The Atlantic magazine. He was a never Trumper, or is a never Trumper, can't stand Trump. They fired him from The Atlantic because he wrote about the pro-life issue, or talked about it on a blog, said it was murder. They got rid of him. He's not immunized because he hates Trump.

They will not stop until they drive you all into submission, and you're too either shortsighted or, frankly, stupid to see it. And it's so obvious to me, it's like, I've been going through this since I was at Dartmouth. They can't argue with you, so they demonize you. OK, well, keep demonizing me. Go. Bring it on. Meanwhile, our ratings are sky high on Fox, by the way. And that's my team, we have a great team, great television team, and we try to put on a good show every night. And a show that makes you think. You never know what you're going to get on our show, it's all over the place -- in a good way. It's late night TV, it's fun.

But our ratings are up, up, up, up, up. Among 18-34 year olds, our ratings, I think, are up 47 percent since the boycott. All these business -- Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy, he's selling so many pillows. Ace Hardware came back to our show. I mean, support Ace Hardware, franchises across the country, support them because they said no to the mob. All these other companies, SlimFast, Jenny Craig, they all gave into the mob.