U.S. Intelligence Officials Able To Corroborate Parts Of Russia-Trump Dossier

CNN is reporting that intelligence officials in the United States have been able to corroborate some of the reports in the dossier gathered by a former MI-6 intelligence agent.

According to the report, they "confirm that some of the conversations described in the dossier took place between the same individuals on the same days and from the same locations as detailed in the dossier, according to the officials. "

And there's more.

US intelligence officials emphasize the conversations were solely between foreign nationals, including those in or tied to the Russian government, intercepted during routine intelligence gathering. Some of the individuals involved in the intercepted communications were known to the US intelligence community as "heavily involved" in collecting information damaging to Hillary Clinton and helpful to Donald Trump, two of the officials tell CNN.

That last paragraph I highlighted is interesting. These were individuals KNOWN to the intelligence community to be collecting information damaging to Clinton?

For his part, Sean Spicer is just out there shouting "FAKE NEWS" at the top of his lungs. Otherwise, there's been no coherent comment from him at all.