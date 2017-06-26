The Madness Of King Trump

The madness of Donald Trump's Twitter feed may lead to his prosecution for obstruction of justice by the special counsel, but that hasn't stopped the insanity pouring from his Twitter feed.

His latest tweet storm rages against... President Obama.

Not only is he blaming Obama for Russia's actions to infect our election process, but he's making a rash of moronic excuses for his own manic behavior on how he's dealt with the story.

The Russia story was a hoax until it became about Obama's "failure to act."

Just four days ago, Trump tweeted that the Russia hacking story was one big hoax perpetrated against him.

...Why did Democratic National Committee turn down the DHS offer to protect against hacks (long prior to election). It's all a big Dem HOAX! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Over the weekend he told his pals at Fox and Friends how shocked he was that Obama knew!

Well I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election, and he did nothing about it. But nobody wants to talk about that,” Trump told “Fox and Friends Weekend.”

Suddenly his views have now changed because he heard from a guy, who he calls fake news, that Obama didn't do anything to stop Russia.

And he's saying our former commander in chief "colluded or obstructed" with Russia to help Hillary.

The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

...and did not want to "rock the boat." He didn't "choke," he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

This is beyond insane.

As CNN's Brian Stelter says, "I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election." He JUST heard?

Trump is giving Nigel Hawthorne a run for his money.

Digby writes:

Trump takes not only his rabid supporters for fools, but the entire country. It's OK to criticize Obama if you thought he didn't do enough to during the election, but Trump wants it both ways, as usual. Blame Obama for election meddling or for not doing enough.

If Spicer does do a televised presser soon, which I'm sure he will since SCOTUS lifted some of his Muslim ban, he'll be forced to admit that Trump does believe Russia hacked our elections.

How will they justify lifting sanctions against Putin's regime then?

Oh, right. Just blame Obama.