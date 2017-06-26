The Madness Of King Trump
The madness of Donald Trump's Twitter feed may lead to his prosecution for obstruction of justice by the special counsel, but that hasn't stopped the insanity pouring from his Twitter feed.
His latest tweet storm rages against... President Obama.
Not only is he blaming Obama for Russia's actions to infect our election process, but he's making a rash of moronic excuses for his own manic behavior on how he's dealt with the story.
The Russia story was a hoax until it became about Obama's "failure to act."
Just four days ago, Trump tweeted that the Russia hacking story was one big hoax perpetrated against him.
Over the weekend he told his pals at Fox and Friends how shocked he was that Obama knew!
Well I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election, and he did nothing about it. But nobody wants to talk about that,” Trump told “Fox and Friends Weekend.”
Suddenly his views have now changed because he heard from a guy, who he calls fake news, that Obama didn't do anything to stop Russia.
And he's saying our former commander in chief "colluded or obstructed" with Russia to help Hillary.
This is beyond insane.
As CNN's Brian Stelter says, "I just heard today for the first time that Obama knew about Russia a long time before the election." He JUST heard?
Trump is giving Nigel Hawthorne a run for his money.
That's crazy talk. The whole world knew about it on June 14, 2016 when the Washington Post first reported that Russian actors had hacked the DNC. And Donald Trump certainly knew about it at least as early as July 27th when he said, "They hacked—they probably have her 33,000 emails. I hope they do. Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing."
In the first presidential debate in September, Trump memorably responded to Hillary Clinton's assertion that the Russians had interfered by saying, "I don't think anybody knows it was Russia that broke into the DNC. She's saying Russia, Russia, Russia, but I don't—maybe it was. I mean, it could be Russia, but it could also be China. It could also be lots of other people. It also could be somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds, OK?"
His rejection of this information has continued for months with tweets about the Russia scandal like this:
“Witch Hunt!”
“a lame excuse for why the Dems lost the election”
“fabricated by Dems as an excuse for losing the election”
“taxpayer funded charade”
“a total hoax”
“an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election”
“A total scam!”
“phony”
“Fake”
“a hoax”
“FAKE NEWS”
These statements were all made since he became president. The only one failing to inform him is himself. And his persistent unwillingness to criticize Vladimir Putin or even admit that it's happening has created an overwhelming suspicion that he's hiding something.
Trump takes not only his rabid supporters for fools, but the entire country. It's OK to criticize Obama if you thought he didn't do enough to during the election, but Trump wants it both ways, as usual. Blame Obama for election meddling or for not doing enough.
If Spicer does do a televised presser soon, which I'm sure he will since SCOTUS lifted some of his Muslim ban, he'll be forced to admit that Trump does believe Russia hacked our elections.
How will they justify lifting sanctions against Putin's regime then?
Oh, right. Just blame Obama.
