Shep Smith Smacks Trump On Russia: 'Is This A Thank You To The Russians For All Their Help?'
Shep Smith does not sugarcoat it about Trump and the intelligence report that says Russia hacked our election.
After showing a clip from the public hearing in which Lindsey Graham implored the President-elect to engage skepticism, but to "uplift, not disparage" the US Intelligence community, Shep said this:
The president-elect is with Julian Assange, who if he walked out the door would be arrested, over the $62 billion a year American intelligence agencies and all their leaders.”
And then today, Trump said he’s a big fan of ‘intelligence.' Apparently not this intelligence. He’s made that clear. Because this intelligence says that Vladimir Putin and the Russians tried meddling with the U.S. election to help him, Donald Trump, get elected.
But why? Does Donald Trump not trust the intelligence agencies? Or is this a thank you to the Russians for all their help?
We do not know. But it’s one of those.
