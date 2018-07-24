Putin Admitted He Wanted Trump To Win, So Donald Tweets Russia Wants Democrats Now

Joke of the day.

I’m very concerned that Russia will be fighting very hard to have an impact on the upcoming Election. Based on the fact that no President has been tougher on Russia than me, they will be pushing very hard for the Democrats. They definitely don’t want Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2018

Okay, it's not a joke but an official U.S. document written by a president that dismisses his own intelligence services and a Republican led Congress that released a document telling the American people that Russia used cyber-warfare against America to help elect Donald Trump.

Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday endorsed the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election to help President Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton.

Trump sure can tweet tough to other world leaders, but when he's faced with a hostile government, not an ally, he withers like a sad sack.

This was made crystal clear to the American people after his debacle in Helsinki.

During the Surrender Summit, in front of an international audience, Putin told the world he did want Trump to be president.

“Yes, I did [want Trump to win] because he talked about bringing the U.S.-Russia relationship back to normal.”

So now the only way Trump will admit Russia is again hacking into our Democracy while carrying out cyber-attacks on the U.S., Trump makes believe it's in service to the Democratic Party.

No, Donald. Democrats would call the FBI in the face of foreign interference in our elections. YOUR KIDS, on the other hand, took the meeting in Trump Tower, and that's a conspiracy to commit. No wonder you're tweeting distractions every single morning.