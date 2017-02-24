Dr. Seuss Cartoon Proves 'America First' Is Heartless Fascism

By Juanita Jean
Dr. Seuss Cartoon Proves 'America First' Is Heartless Fascism

Customer John sent me this earlier today and I just now found the time to check to see if it’s real. It is.

This Dr. Seuss cartoon, published in the early 1940’s.

The cartoon, which mocks an apparent blithe naiveté about the dangers posed by Nazi Germany, as well as a callousness regarding the lives of children who aren’t American citizens, makes it a striking accompaniment to modern protests, not least of which is that Trump has named one of his own official platforms “America First.” As a collection, Geisel’s war cartoons target isolationism, anti-Semitism, and racism.

Note the America First on the Momma’s blouse.

Everything old is new again.

Crossposted at juanitajean.com


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
