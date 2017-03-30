Tucker Carlson's Guest Is VERY CONCERNED About PBS Publishing Facts About Muslims

Fox 'News' is really searching for stories that keep fear alive in the hearts of their willfully ignorant viewers. One of those claims is the magical powers of the Kenyan Usurper, and last duly elected President, Barack Obama. I betcha didn't know that he can take our precious children and turn them into mini-Jihad-loving Mooslims.

The claim is pretty insane on its face. Trust fund creep, Tucker Carlson and his sanctimonious homophobic zealot guest, Martin Mawyer are blaming the U.S. Department of Education for this 'atrocity.' . They forget, the most controversial cabinet confirmation in history. Secretary of (religious charter school) Education, Betsy DeVos, would be the last person to mandate Islamic indoctrination, even Fox "News" viewers should see that claim as pure nonsense.

Basically, this was a conjured fantasy that Carlson and his network love to revisit.

CARLSON: Explain how you believe the Department of Education is funding pro-Islamic propaganda? MAWYER: If you go to the PBS learning media website and pull up the Islamic education programs, they have the Department of Education seal on it and it says funded by the Department of Education..

We'll just stop pretending this charade has any legitimacy, as anyone who is watching can go right to the PBS Learning Media site and find a multitude of material published about Christianity too. It is a 'learning' center. The premise that PBS is synonymous with the Dept. of Education, all of a sudden, is preposterous, especially now that Betsy DeVos is in charge.

Mawyer is not there to simply disparage public broadcasting, which is about to be defunded savagely. Mawyer has a history of creating hysteria over alleged Islamic terrorism in the U.S., much like the members of various far-right, nationalists who have swept across Europe in pre-World War II fashion. He's also a pal to white supremacist Richard Spencer and has helped produce scores of anti-gay films. This is DOMA's best friend, a real swell fellow.

Ironically, 'Christians' like Mawyer, seem to lack all the virtues espoused by Jesus Christ. European Nationalist movements are similarly intolerant of Islam and homosexuality and coincidentally, also claim to be 'Christian.'

Italian filmmaker and member of the Lega Nord Party, "Guido" Lombardi, is a friend of Donald Trump. He also happens to occupy two of his own floors in Trump Tower, in NYC. Lombardi orchestrated the production of a film called The Apprentice President.

The Apprentice President contains disturbing evidence that, well before the primaries, Trump knowingly had direct ties to at least one ultra-right European party and quite possibly more...

Oddly enough, one of the guests who attended the screening of this hate-mongering documentary was Martin Mawyer. The documentary was shown very close to Trump tower. Coincidences abound, don't they with Donald Trump?

Click here and you'll hear some familiar Islamophobic language. This intolerant way of thinking inextricably links all these diabolical fascists to Donald Trump. Make no mistake, Mawyer is a bonafide fascist, like the man who occupies the White House.