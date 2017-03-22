C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Iron Maiden

By Dale Merrill
When it comes things that are synonymous with heavy metal, Iron Maiden is on the top of the list. When it comes to definitive Iron Maiden moments their album, Number Of The Beast, is on the top of a lot of people's list. It was released on this day, March 22nd, in 1982.

Here's a live version of "Hallowed Be Thy Name" from that year. The song is considered by many as the best heavy metal song of all time. Dig out that jean vest from the attic and turn it up.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

