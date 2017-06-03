DHS Secretary Considering Separating Immigrant Children From Their Parents
So this fascist **** says he's considering such measures out of "compassion." Moral depravity must be polling well this week,
Source: Reuters
U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Monday he was considering a proposal to separate women and children who cross the U.S. border with Mexico illegally.
"Yes, I am considering -- in order to deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network -- I am considering exactly that," Kelly said in response to a question in a CNN interview concerning media reports about the possible change in U.S. policy.
"They will be well cared for as we deal with their parents," Kelly said.
Edit: Reuters had a background story on this a couple of days ago.
Women and children crossing together illegally into the United States could be separated by U.S. authorities under a proposal being considered by the Department of Homeland Security, according to three government officials.
Part of the reason for the proposal is to deter mothers from migrating to the United States with their children, said the officials, who have been briefed on the proposal.
The policy shift would allow the government to keep parents in custody while they contest deportation or wait for asylum hearings. Children would be put into protective custody with the Department of Health and Human Services, in the "least restrictive setting" until they can be taken into the care of a U.S. relative or state-sponsored guardian.
...
President Donald Trump has called for ending "catch and release," in which migrants who cross illegally are freed to live in the United States while awaiting legal proceedings.
