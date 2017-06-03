DHS Secretary Considering Separating Immigrant Children From Their Parents

So this fascist **** says he's considering such measures out of "compassion." Moral depravity must be polling well this week,

Source: Reuters

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said on Monday he was considering a proposal to separate women and children who cross the U.S. border with Mexico illegally. "Yes, I am considering -- in order to deter more movement along this terribly dangerous network -- I am considering exactly that," Kelly said in response to a question in a CNN interview concerning media reports about the possible change in U.S. policy. "They will be well cared for as we deal with their parents," Kelly said.

Edit: Reuters had a background story on this a couple of days ago.