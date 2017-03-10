FOOD FIGHT! Gateway Pundit Vs. Fox News Radio In White House Briefing Room

Oh, brother. Not only is Washington, DC a swamp, some of the people covering it are the slimiest monsters in it. Like, for example, Jim Hoft and his sidekick Lucian B. Wintrich, who shouldn't be within 1000 miles of the White House briefing room, much less endowed with a press credential.

Apparently Wintrich and Fox News Radio reporter Jon Decker exchanged some words, which Wintrich then announced as a physical altercation to all who would listen.

Jon Decker asulted me at today's briefing. @FoxNews - is this behavior something you tolerate over there? He's sick .https://t.co/gzZhhIzOMD pic.twitter.com/ThppoHpRQw — Lucian B. Wintrich (@lucianwintrich) March 10, 2017

Business Insider:

Decker acknowledged in a statement provided to Business Insider that he did have a "conversation with a representative from the online publication Gateway Pundit," but said at no time did he get physical with him. "The conversation was straightforward and direct," he said. "I also informed the full White House pool that this representative was present in the Briefing Room. At no time did I accost or assault this individual. More than a dozen witnesses will attest to this fact.” A Fox News spokesperson also denied the assault allegations to Business Insider, saying that Decker, a lawyer, was upset with some of Wintrich's previous tweets and only sought to notify other members of the press corps that the Gateway Pundit writer was attending the daily briefing. Adrian Carrasquillo, a White House correspondent for BuzzFeed News, wrote on Twitter that Decker "loudly told everyone in [the] briefing room" that the Gateway Pundit is a blog that hates "blacks, Jews, Hispanics."

Fox News Radio John Decker just loudly told everyone in briefing room that Gateway Pundit is here "they hate blacks, Jews, Hispanics." Wild — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) March 10, 2017

Fox News and Decker both deny there was physical contact, though no one denies they exchanged words. And for once, I side with Fox News on this. The only thing Decker missed is the fact that Jim Hoft is The Dumbest Blogger on the Internet, too.

And honestly, the fact that Hoft's blog has a White House press credential proves the Trump administration is not only fascistic and evil, they're also stupid as sin.