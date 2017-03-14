Fox Massages The Truth About Republicare

Original FoxNews.com headline in response to the Congressional Budget Office report on the Republican health care bill:

Headline now:

Yup -- for a few minutes, Fox told the truth: RepubliCare will "result in millions more uninsured." Now the message is that millions will drop coverage -- y'know, by choice.

Very clever.

You can see the old headline in the URL (foxnews.com/politics/2017/03/13/budget-analysis-obamacare-repeal-would-result-in-millions-more-uninsured.html), although Fox has duplicated the story with the new headline and a matching URL here, so I assume the old page will disappear soon.

Now someone from the Fox Ministry of Truth has to scrub the original headline at Radio.FoxNews.com...

... and at Fox News Insider.

Hewing to the party line is hard!

Crosspossted at No More Mr. Nice Blog