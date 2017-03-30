Fox News Security Expert Blasts Trump: 'It All Stinks'

Lt.. Col. Ralph Peters used his entire segment to undermine any arguments supporting Trump's diverting wiretapping narrative, blasted Chairman Nunes and said that here was no question Russia tried to influence our elections, and if Putin did penetrate the Trump campaign.

Boom!

Bill O'Reilly recapped the bizarre White House actions Rep. Nunes took as best he could and asked Peters, his security expert if there was a scandal here.

Peters said there is a "sort of scandal" because "the fact that this wasn't the National Security Council sourcing these documents. It was a couple of Trump appointees assigned to the National Security Council."

He continued, "It clearly another attempt to divert attention from the main issue, which is the question of whether or not Vladimir Putin's regime was able to penetrate the Trump campaign and potentially the administration?"

Yes, yes it is!

Bill O'Reilly tried to defend Trump if members of his team were unmasked while getting caught up in incidental coverage, he said, "I think that is an important story, is it not?"

Peters shot back, "I think it is a B.S. story and it is phony and nobody's released those..."

Peters worked for the intelligence community and said they take great care to mask names unless they are under investigation. "But this is another red herring, it diverts attention from the primary issue," he chided. "As for Congressman Nunes, this week -- and last weekend this week, he stepped on more banana peels and a caterpillar has feet."

Bill conceded that Chairman Nunes handled things poorly, but tried to smear the people in the intelligence community who don't like Trump.

Peters shot back, "No, I think that's absolutely untrue," reminding BillO that most of the intel world would never have voted for Clinton.

Peters is in agreement with us and said all Nunes had to do was take Rep. Adam Schiff with him to view the information and it wouldn't have caused a conflict.

As for Bill's suggestion that Nunes should have gone to a neutral location, Peters said, "Well, this all stinks. It all stinks."

When Bill asked Peters if there was anything about the Russian investigation that caught his eye.

Peter then explained, "There are two crucial questions. Crucial to the security of our country in the sanctity of our elections. The first has been answered. intelligence communities are unanimous based on hard evidence and extensive evidence that Putin did interfere in our presidential campaign."

"The question that remains unanswered is whether or not the Putin regime was able to penetrate the Trump campaign," he stressed.

Col. Peters was also miffed that so many Trump people had contact with Russians.

"All of the meetings with Paul Manafort and Flynn and Paige and Gordon and now, Jared Kushner, with the Russians during and after the campaign. That is circumstantial evidence," he said. "But it is not business as usual. The number of meetings and contacts, there is a lot of smoke there."

Yes there is.

Just like we knew that Chairman Nunes met with Trump officials and denied it, there's too much smoke to deny the Russian story.

And General Flynn looking for immunity is very shocking in its own right.

Bill O'Reilly was very somber throughout the entire segment.

The truth hurts.