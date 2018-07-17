Intel Expert: 'I Believe Trump...Is Actively Betraying Our Country'

Intelligence expert and former Fox News pundit Lt. Col. Ralph Peters joined Ari Melber to discuss Donald Trump's conduct, how Putin compromises people, and his thoughts on whether Trump committed treason.

After expressing his outrage about Trump "slobbering over Putin" and worrying over the damage done behind closed doors, Peters launched into his informed reasoning behind why he thinks Trump is compromised.

"I believe that Trump is subject to blackmail, certainly financially," Peters said. "Here's a guy with four bankruptcies and a lot of murky business behind him. And that would have been the initial thing that attracted the Russians."

He continued, "The Russians give us more credit than we deserve sometimes. They would never have dreamed ten years ago that we would elect Donald Trump president. Rather, they would have been attracted to him because of his media role, media influence, and the chance to launder money through his multilayered corporations, through his real estate deals."

He noted that the Russians didn't actively support Trump until he won the nomination because they never thought he'd win the primaries. Peters emphasized the finances again.

"I believe they've got financial grips on Trump, a list of things he did, but also the Russians always try to get you two ways if they can," he explained.

"Donald Trump was in Moscow. We know there were murmurings about prostitutes. But from what you know of Donald Trump's character, can you believe that at midnight two stunningly gorgeous Russian hookers showed up to his door and said we got a gift from your friend, that Donald Trump would have said, 'Young ladies, go home to your mothers and I shall pray for you?'"

"I mean, this is a man who is a perfect target for Russian intelligence. He has a sense of sexual entitlement. No self-restraint whatsoever. And he's got those tangled financial dealings," he reminded.

Peters went on to reiterate that Putin really does spy on everyone. "You are filmed in your bathroom or hotel, everything you did is recorded."

Then he hit the punch line: "So to make a very long story short, I believe that President Trump has and is actively betraying our country."

Yes, yes he is. Now remember, this is Ralph Peters, who used to be on Fox News but stopped appearing on Fox News because of their Trump love. He's hardly some flaming liberal. I think we should take him seriously.