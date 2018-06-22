Former Regular Doesn't Hold Back His True Feelings About Fox News 'Talent'

Col. Ralph Peters, a frequent and long time guest from Fox News recently decided to quit appearing on the network and penned this incredible letter outlining why he couldn't align himself with the network any longer. In the letter he said:

"Fox has degenerated from providing a legitimate and much-needed outlet for conservative voices to a mere propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration. Over my decade with Fox, I long was proud of the association. Now I am ashamed."

On Friday, he joined Ari Melber on The Beat to discuss a variety of issues, including the hosts, guests, etc. When Ari asked Peters if the hosts were “knowingly misleading” the viewers when they spew their propaganda, Peters said “Yes, of course.” He added that it isn't just that they sell their souls for ratings but that “they sell them so cheaply.”

Although he hesitated to name any hosts by name, his position was clear when he said: “People who go on the air and say things to the American people that they know are untrue, that they know are destructive––and they’re doing it for ratings and money."

Too bad the viewers don't realize it - or they do, but they just don't care.