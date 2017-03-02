Guess Who Used Personal Email For State Business And Got Hacked? Mike Pence.

Remember all the trouble Hillary Clinton got in for using a personal email server while serving as Secretary of State? The NY Times covered it. The Washington Times covered it. BBC, CNN, Time, Politico, Fox News....they all covered emailgate. But really, what did it mean? Colin Powell told Hillary Clinton that he used a personal email server. And hey, the head of the Office of Congressional Oversight, Jason Chaffetz, uses a gmail email address on his official business cards!

But Hillary Clinton? No, she can't. The DNC (not her private server) got hacked, Wikileaks released tens of thousands of pages of emails. It tanked her campaign. No GOP would ever do that, right?

Uh oh. Guess who was just discovered to have used a private email as well? Our current Vice President! Oh, and he got hacked too.

Indy Star is reporting that our holier than thou, woman hating, forced gay conversion loving, Hillary-hating VP cast stones while in a glass house. Tsk tsk, Mikey.

Indy Star made a public record request which showed that Pence used a personal AOL acct (what is it, 1996?) to communicate with top advisors regarding issues such as "security gates at the governor’s residence to the state’s response to terror attacks across the globe. In one email, Pence’s top state homeland security adviser relayed an update from the FBI regarding the arrests of several men on federal terror-related charges."

Uh oh. This is awful sensitive information to be using on a personal, unsecure email account, right?

When contacted for a statement, Pence's office in Washington said:

"Similar to previous governors, during his time as Governor of Indiana, Mike Pence maintained a state email account and a personal email account. As Governor, Mr. Pence fully complied with Indiana law regarding email use and retention. Government emails involving his state and personal accounts are being archived by the state consistent with Indiana law, and are being managed according to Indiana’s Access to Public Records Act.”

Here's the problem. Emails sent regarding state business need to be archived but the current Governor refused to release an unspecified number of emails sent from the AOL account because they are considered "too sensitive."

↓ Story continues below ↓

Security experts told the Indy Star that Pence’s emails were probably just as insecure as Hillary Clinton’s.

Here's the difference - Pence was actually hacked. Yes, our current VP was hacked. How do we know? Because a phishing email was sent to all of his AOL contacts claiming they were stranded in the Philippines and in need of money.

Another issue is that none of the emails Pence sent from his AOL account were retained for public records, which is a violation of the law.

During the campaign Pence attacked Clinton repeatedly for her usage of a private email server. During one interview he said:

“What’s evident from all of the revelations over the last several weeks is that Hillary Clinton operated in such a way to keep her emails, and particularly her interactions while Secretary of State with the Clinton Foundation, out of the public reach, out of public accountability. And with regard to classified information she either knew or should have known that she was placing classified information in a way that exposed it to being hacked and being made available in the public domain even to enemies of this country.”

Double standard much?