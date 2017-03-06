How Is Right-Wing Media Trying To Make Readers Hate Democrats And Black People Today?

Last week, on their Facebook page, Senate Democrats posted a video statement by former attorney general Loretta Lynch:

I know that this is a time of great fear and uncertainty for so many people. I know it’s a time of concern for people, who see our rights being assailed, being trampled on, and even being rolled back. I know that this is difficult. But I remind you that this has never been easy. We have always had to work to move this country forward to achieve the great ideals of our Founding Fathers, and it has been people, individuals, who have banded together, ordinary people who simply saw what needed to be done and came together and supported those ideals who have made the difference. They’ve marched. They’ve bled. Yes, some of them died. This is hard. Every good thing is. We have done this before. We can do this again.

It's an inspiring but not particularly noteworthy statement. Similar statements have been made many times over the years.

How is this being reported on the right? Let's go to World Net Daily:

And there's just something about that headline that says "meme" to the right-wing media:

Although apparently some righties got the memo to spread the message but missed the part about meme-ifying the headline:

You guys seen this? Appears to be a call for civil war by Loretta Lynch released today by Senate islamo fascist Dems pic.twitter.com/uDG3cbiKXj — Bruce Porter, Jr. (@NetworksManager) March 5, 2017

This is what conservatism is. It's not a movement of ideas. It's an opposition research operation for a permanent campaign. One reason unified Republican government hasn't accomplished very much in the first few weeks of the Trump presidency is that the campaign to make heartland whites hate Democrats and non-white people has become the principal focus of conservatism -- figuring out how to govern is so far down on the list of priorities that no one seems to know how to do it. That's not seen as an important skill on the right. The ability to generate a hate-nugget like this gets much more respect.

↓ Story continues below ↓

This is a minor example of modern conservatism in action. No one (except grievance-collecting wingnuts) will remember it in a week. But it's what's the movement has been for years, long before Trump.

Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog