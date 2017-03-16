Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett Shreds Sheriff David Clarke

There is a growing concern among Wisconsin Democrats that Sheriff David Clarke is being groomed to run against US Senator Tammy Baldwin in 2018. Apparently, they felt it was time to send a clear message to Clarke regarding their feelings about this.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett sat down for an interview in which he proceeded to rip Clarke up one side and down the other, first more subtly and then openly trashing him.

The interview started with Barrett criticizing Clarke's asking for federal authority to have his deputies help ICE agents. Barrett said that he would rather have his police focus on getting bad guys with guns illegally than a 25 year old Mexican immigrant with a burnt out headlight.

When Barrett was asked about Clarke's political future, he really laid it out:

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett mocked Sheriff David A. Clarke Jr. as an absentee sheriff focused on his conservative television career instead of public safety. "I think he's got a great gig going right now. He's fightin' crime one conservative cable TV show at a time," Barrett said Wednesday during an interview with Wisconsin Eye and the Journal Sentinel. "He's made a great name for himself, I think, as the darling of the conservative cable network. I think he can make a ton of money doing that."

You know that Barrett hit the mark because Clarke had one of his usual tantrums.

The question that I have is this: If Clarke does run for US Senator, will he continue to keep his tradition of running as a Democrat even though he anything but one or will he finally come out of the closet and admit that he really is a Republican.