Sheriff Clarke Abruptly Quits, Provides No Reason

Sheriff David Clarke submitted his resignation letter this afternoon to the Milwaukee County Clerk, George Christenson, on Thursday afternoon. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Clarke is currently attending a convention of the National Fraternal Order of Police in Nashville.

The resignation letter says:

"Pursuant to Wis. Stat. 17.01, this communication is submitted as the notice of my resignation as Sheriff of Milwaukee County commencing Aug. 31, 2017, at 11:59 p.m."

Here is the letter:

Sheriff Clarke resignation letter pic.twitter.com/l6IDbkaLPy — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) August 31, 2017

How incredibly odd. He is at a police conference and quits, abruptly, with no notice and no reason given. Twitter is just as confused.

Am told he did not state the reasons for his departure in the resignation letter — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) August 31, 2017

I suspect something big is going to break and he wanted to quit beforehand. Others agree:

Waiting for the news story that must have been underway about Clarke that was about to drop that led to his pre-emptive resignation. — Glenn Fleishman 👋🚨🚑 (@GlennF) August 31, 2017

Clarke would now have job in Executive Branch if he could. Resignation must mean he's facing serious jeopardy for something he did. — DemocracyPledge (@PledgeDemocracy) August 31, 2017

Other possible ideas:

Fox News job. Trump White House job. Book tour.

We will update this post as more details come out.