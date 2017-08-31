Sheriff Clarke Abruptly Quits, Provides No Reason

By Red Painter
Sheriff David Clarke submitted his resignation letter this afternoon to the Milwaukee County Clerk, George Christenson, on Thursday afternoon. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Clarke is currently attending a convention of the National Fraternal Order of Police in Nashville.

The resignation letter says:

"Pursuant to Wis. Stat. 17.01, this communication is submitted as the notice of my resignation as Sheriff of Milwaukee County commencing Aug. 31, 2017, at 11:59 p.m."

Here is the letter:

How incredibly odd. He is at a police conference and quits, abruptly, with no notice and no reason given. Twitter is just as confused.

I suspect something big is going to break and he wanted to quit beforehand. Others agree:

Other possible ideas:

Fox News job. Trump White House job. Book tour.

Any other ideas, readers? Add to comments!

We will update this post as more details come out.


