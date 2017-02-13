Thousands Protest In Milwaukee Over Immigration, Sheriff Clarke

Big protests are taking place around the country today to demonstrate what life would be like in this country without Latinos, but perhaps the largest demonstration is in Milwaukee, home of nasty, bigoted, evil Sheriff David Clarke.

In a show of strength, thousands have taken to the streets.

In Milwaukee, tens of thousands on strike and marching, hundreds of businesses closed to #StopClarke #daywithoutlatinos pic.twitter.com/YmUJ0wr3aS — Voces de la Frontera (@voces_milwaukee) February 13, 2017

They're aiming at Clarke because he supports a discredited immigration enforcement program which allows for the deputization of local police and sheriffs to carry out immigration raids.

The last estimate I saw for Milwaukee was 80,000, but the pictures indicate that may be a low number.

It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood.Among the signs on the march in MKE:"Even Trump said no to Clarke." #daywithoutlatinos #StopClarke pic.twitter.com/OvqLX7fgdf — margaret rozga (@mvroz) February 13, 2017

There are plenty of trolls, bigots and white supremacists pushing back on social media about this, but the people in the streets make a far bigger statement than they do.

Welcome to our world, Mr. Trump.