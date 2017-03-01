Nice Proxy War Ya Got There: Russia Bombs US Allies By Mistake Again

While Donald "wouldn't it be nice if we got along with Russia" Trump is many days late with his "plan" to "defeat" ISIL, Russia is bombing our allies in Syria by "accident." NY Times:

Russian aircraft mistakenly bombed Syrian fighters who were being trained by the United States, the commander of the American-led operation in Iraq and Syria said on Wednesday. American advisers were about three miles away when the Russian strike occurred.

Lt. Gen. Stephen Townsend, who commands the American-led task force that is fighting the militants in Iraq and Syria, said the Russian airstrike, which took place on Tuesday, led to casualties among the Syrian fighters, but he declined to say how many. ...“We had some Russian aircraft and regime aircraft bomb some villages that I believe they thought were held by ISIS,” General Townsend said. “Actually on the ground were some of our Syrian Arab coalition forces.”

This is the second time in recent weeks that there has been an episode of friendly fire involving the Russians.