Russian Bombs Explode During Interview With Ukrainian Official

Ukrainian Parliament member Inna Sovsun was giving an interview to CNN's Don Lemon when explosions erupted just outside her house.

She had just finished telling Lemon that Ukranians were on the offensive and had re-taken Russian territory and was going on to explain that she didn't see much point to negotiating while Russians were still bombing Ukraine.

As she was saying that, audible blasts were heard and she flinched away.

"I think right now as we speak actually I hear the explosions on the street, and I think that says it all about the perspective for the peace talks to bring in any practical results," she said as booms were heard off-camera. "You see -- I believe you have to realize that in order for any peace talks to achieve its goal, to achieve the peace resolution, you need to be able to trust the person that you are making a peace deal with."

At that point, she told Lemon she was going to have to turn her lights off, while continuing the interview.

"There's major explosions, one after another so i don't know what there is and whether it is close or not," she explained.

Lemon then asked her what went through her mind when she heard what was clearly shelling nearby. (We can wonder exactly what he was thinking went through her mind, but anyway, he asked)

"I just tried to realize that they are getting in close. And if my house will be next," she said.

"Sometimes when those explosions come I can actually feel my house trembling. And that is very scary. I had to spend the night, because we were having constant sirens during the night, and I was afraid to sleep in my bedroom because it has the window in it. I actually slept in my wardrobe which sounds ridiculous but it felt at least if the windows are blown out by the blast, at least that will not hurt me. That is part of life here in Ukraine," she explained.

And this is why she has little hope for negotiations. Because, as she explains, as long as Russians are shelling Ukrainian cities and civilian areas to destroy a country simply because they are a democratic state functioning next to Russia's border, "it is just impossible to make a deal with that person [Putin]."

As to the idea that Ukraine should give up some territory to make a deal with the devil Putin, Sovsun scoffed. "Well, I wonder which part of your territory the United States would give up if Putin started bombarding you? I don't think any single state should be asked to do that."

And she reminded everyone viewing the interview as audible explosions continued: "But also it's important to know there's another demand. Putin saying that, you know, if you claim neutrality, that will be good, and then we can make a deal. I'll remind everyone listening to this that we will officially neutral state in 2014 when Putin annexed Crimea."

"So again, this demand of neutrality, like taking it would just be -- so i'm sorry, but i'm very pessimistic about the talks, yes," she concluded, as explosions continued.

If there was ever a visceral representation of why Putin has to be taken out of power, it was this interview.