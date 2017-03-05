This One Tweet Tells You Everything You Need To Know About Fox News Hypocrisy On Private Email Servers

By News Hound Ellen
It turns out Vice President Mike Pence used a private email server for state business while he was governor of Indiana - and it was hacked. But if you thought those folks at Fox News who obsessed over Hillary Clinton's private email server might be ready to "lock him up," think again.

Dan Ozzi's tweet says it all:

The Washington Post points out that there are some important differences between Pence's email situation and Hillary Clinton's. But do you think that if Pence was a Democrat, Fox would care about the difference?

Caricature of Mike Pence by DonkeyHotey via Creative Commons License.

