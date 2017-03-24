Republicans Pat Themselves On The Back For Repealing Obamacare

Today's farce continued into the evening, as several versions of these ads aired during basketball games for March Madness and the NBA tonight, ostensibly Republicans patting themselves on the back - for something that never happened!

Source: Deadspin

Basketball fans tonight in several Republican-adjacent TV markets are enjoying a series of ads, prematurely bought by the American Action Network PAC, inviting viewers to call their representatives to thank them for repealing Obamacare today—something that did not happen.

Above you see an ad praising Virginia’s Barbara Comstock; it ran during the Wizards-Nets game.