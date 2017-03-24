Republicans Pat Themselves On The Back For Repealing Obamacare

By Scarce
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
2 hours ago by Scarce
up

Today's farce continued into the evening, as several versions of these ads aired during basketball games for March Madness and the NBA tonight, ostensibly Republicans patting themselves on the back - for something that never happened!

Source: Deadspin

Basketball fans tonight in several Republican-adjacent TV markets are enjoying a series of ads, prematurely bought by the American Action Network PAC, inviting viewers to call their representatives to thank them for repealing Obamacare today—something that did not happen.

Above you see an ad praising Virginia’s Barbara Comstock; it ran during the Wizards-Nets game.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV