Sean Duffy Is Ridiculous: Blows Up Another CNN Segment

An almost normal segment between CNN's Chris Cuomo and Rep. Sean Duffy suddenly descended into ridiculousness when Duffy changed topics to lie about U.S intelligence services for supposedly targeting Gen. Flynn and surveilling him.

Um, they were surveilling the Russians, Sean. And all of a sudden there was Trump's National Security Adviser on the Russian's phone call. Really. That's what happened.

At first Rep. Sean Duffy said Trump should show his evidence that Obama wiretapped him, and it appeared like CNN's New Day would have a fairly normal segment about how the wiretapping nonsense caused an international incident with the UK, but instead turned into a fight about "alternative facts," yet again.

What was I thinking?

As I was saying, Gen. Flynn's conversation was captured by U.S. Intel agencies because they were monitoring the Russians, but Rep. Duffy went on and on about how awful our Intel agencies are for targeting an American citizen. You know, the one who was working as a foreign agent.

Host Chris Cuomo made all the right arguments and had the facts to back up what he said, but couldn't stop Duffy from changing topics from 'Trump should put up or shut up and apologize" about his wiretapping claim, to the LIE that "intelligence services are tapping American citizens and disclosing them."

One can only assume Duffy is confusing the issues on purpose to cover up for Trump and particularly Flynn.