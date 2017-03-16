Sincerest Form Of Flattery? Colbert Satirizes Maddow

By Frances Langum
by Scarce
up

Those of us who know, watch, and love Rachel Maddow knew this would happen. She announced via Twitter that she had Trump tax returns.

I turned to Driftglass and said, "Oh God. It's going to take her half an hour to let viewers know what she's got."

I sent a tweet at 7 Central Time:

DG tuned in while I continued working with the kids in the homework zone. I knew, just knew, I wouldn't have to actually watch her until, say, twenty-five after the hour.

Twenty-five after the hour: "Honey? Has she landed the plane yet?"

"Nope."

And then it turned out it was two pages from years ago and not nearly the bombshell we all hoped for, and may even have been leaked by Trump himself.

Colbert took this opportunity to lampoon Maddow, using a "chicken crossed the road" joke that "Donald Trump himself has heard." He took several sentences to talk about chickens, more to talk about roads, and eventually, maybe? Got to the punch line.

Even still his whole bit clocked in at under three minutes. Not twenty-five, Rachel.

PS. Rachel Maddow is a very good sport.

And she won anyway because we're all still waiting (and very aware of it) for a sitting so-called president to release his tax returns. And then there's this:


