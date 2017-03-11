Trump Begins His War For Oil

Did Trump just begin his war for oil yesterday? That's the question everyone in the media should be asking. According to Crooks & Liars editor Karoli Kuns and The Associated Press, Trump just sent hundreds of Marines to help Russia and Assad take over Raqqa, Syria. Hundreds more were sent to Kuwait presumably to assist in taking Mosul, Iraq back from the Islamic State.

Trump and Bannon are a pair of broken records when it comes to fighting the IS. Both have repeatedly stated they intend to wipe the IS fighters off the face of the earth. This is a policy that would receive bipartisan support depending on the strategies used. Who wouldn't want to see the end of these terrorists? But most draw the line with the boots on the ground strategy Trump just deployed. Americans are not so keen on seeing more soldiers in flag draped coffins after 16 years of fighting in the Arab region.

But Trump and Bannon could care less what anyone thinks. They are determined to continue the war and escalate it. Much like Trump's promises to conduct mass deportation raids, implement a Muslim ban and repeal the ACA, we should take him at his word in regards to the Arab region.

Not only has he promised to bomb these countries beyond recognition, he promised to take their oil. Since George W. Bush's Iraq war, Trump has given dozens of interviews where he stated that he would "take the oil." He even stated such during the campaign. There are at least 47 tweets from Trump since 2011 where he claims that the U.S. should have taken a country's oil or been paid in oil. Syria and Iraq are his top targets with Libya and Iran following close behind.

The media is currently spending most of their air time discussing Trumpcare as they should, but they are missing the boat on this. Americans should be prepared that Trump and Bannon are going to send their loved ones back to the Arab region not just to fight the Islamic State, but to steal oil.