Aaron Schock’s Only Crime…

Aaron Schock’s attorneys ask for all charges to be tossed out

PEORIA — Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock made a few minor accounting errors while a candidate for office that don’t rise to the level of a “federal case.”

That’s the message from Schock’s team of attorneys, who filed a motion to dismiss five felonies that each carry a possible 20-year sentence as well as an accompanying 39-page memo to pick apart the government’s case. They argue that Schock’s errors to the Federal Election Commission and under the Federal Election Campaign Act were just that, errors and not crimes. To elevate those accounting errors, they argue, is a violation of their client’s rights.