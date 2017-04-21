Aaron Schock’s Only Crime…
…is that he loved fashion too much:
Aaron Schock’s attorneys ask for all charges to be tossed out
PEORIA — Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock made a few minor accounting errors while a candidate for office that don’t rise to the level of a “federal case.”
That’s the message from Schock’s team of attorneys, who filed a motion to dismiss five felonies that each carry a possible 20-year sentence as well as an accompanying 39-page memo to pick apart the government’s case. They argue that Schock’s errors to the Federal Election Commission and under the Federal Election Campaign Act were just that, errors and not crimes. To elevate those accounting errors, they argue, is a violation of their client’s rights.
Oops! Aaron simply forgot to carry the 2 when he charged more miles on his car than his car’s odometer had on it. It could happen to any Downton Abbey fanboi.
