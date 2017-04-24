Alex Jones May Finally Get His Comeuppance, Thanks To Chobani!

Well, well, well. Looks like Alex Jones of Info Wars fame might finally be held responsible for the lies that he spews.

Bloomberg News is reporting that Chobani Yogurt is suing Jones in Idaho District Court for at least $10,000 in damages for defamation.

Jones published a video on his website on April 11th in which he stated that Chobani had been "importing migrant rapists" to work in its yogurt factory. Although there was never any proof to the ridiculous allegations, Jones refused to remove the video even though Chobani had asked him to do so.

According to Bloomberg, Chobani owns and operates the world's largest yogurt factory in Twin Falls, Idaho where the lawsuit was filed today.

This is likely to lead to other victims of Alex Jones right-wing nut job rhetoric to come forward with suits of their own.

What goes around comes around.