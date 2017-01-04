Another Utah Republican Catches Hell At Town Hall

More than 1,000 showed up last night in Salt Lake City to give Rep. Chris Stewart an earful. Video report by KSL, Salt Lake City.

Source: Associated Press

(AP) — A crowd of more than 1,000 people in Utah’s Democratic stronghold booed Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart at a Friday night town hall as the congressman defended GOP positions on health care, public lands and immigration.

Audience members yelled, “Do your job,” imploring him to investigate and denounce connections between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia and to hold the new administration accountable.

Stewart started the event at a high school in Salt Lake City by acknowledging that most of those in the crowd didn’t vote for him, but he said he thinks it’s still important to hear them — one of the few comments he made that received applause.

“It’s my job to be here,” he said. The crowd applauded and one person shouted, “Tell that to Chaffetz!”

The event marked the first town hall by a member of the state’s all-Republican congressional delegation since Rep. Jason Chaffetz was shouted down by a cacophony of boos at a February town hall.