Another Utah Republican Catches Hell At Town Hall

By Scarce
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
2 hours ago by Scarce
up

More than 1,000 showed up last night in Salt Lake City to give Rep. Chris Stewart an earful. Video report by KSL, Salt Lake City.

Source: Associated Press

(AP) — A crowd of more than 1,000 people in Utah’s Democratic stronghold booed Republican U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart at a Friday night town hall as the congressman defended GOP positions on health care, public lands and immigration.

Audience members yelled, “Do your job,” imploring him to investigate and denounce connections between President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia and to hold the new administration accountable.

Stewart started the event at a high school in Salt Lake City by acknowledging that most of those in the crowd didn’t vote for him, but he said he thinks it’s still important to hear them — one of the few comments he made that received applause.

“It’s my job to be here,” he said. The crowd applauded and one person shouted, “Tell that to Chaffetz!”

The event marked the first town hall by a member of the state’s all-Republican congressional delegation since Rep. Jason Chaffetz was shouted down by a cacophony of boos at a February town hall.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV