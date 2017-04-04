Bill O'Reilly Bleeds Advertisers In Wake Of Sexual Harassment Scandals

Unlike the targeted efforts to separate advertisers from Glenn Beck and Rush Limbaugh, this time around corporate advertisers are deciding on their own to flee Bill O'Reilly's show. This comes in the wake of bombshell, horrific accusations of sexual harassment and workplace abuse against him.

As I write, at least 14 companies have pulled their ads from his show, and they are not small advertisers, either.

At least three of those companies, Sanofi, Untuckit, and Allstate, advertised on the show last night, when O’Reilly did not mention the controversy. “In light of the disturbing allegations, we instructed our media buyer this morning to reallocate our ad dollars to other shows effective immediately,” a spokesperson for Untuckit said. Allstate in a statement wrote that “inclusivity & support for women are important to us. We are concerned about the issues surrounding the program & have suspended our ads.” Other companies pulling their spots include Mercedes, Mitsubishi, BMW, Hyundai, GSK, Constant Contact, T. Rowe Price, Ainsworth, Wayfair, Credit Karma, and MileIQ.

And now, Sleeping Giants is taking aim, too. They're the folks who have been extremely effective at discouraging advertisers from running ads on Breitbart.

Looking a whole lot like a consensus.



Stay tuned, folks. We've got a plan. https://t.co/e6XynutOdF — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) April 4, 2017

This is bad news for BillO, despite the fact that his contract was just renewed for an unspecified period of time. It won't matter how many viewers he has if advertisers won't run ads on his show.

If you doubted the power of the female purchasing dollar, doubt no more.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.

Update: Here is another: