BREAKING: No Vote On TrumpCare 3.0 This Week

It's official! There will be no vote on the horrible travesty known as Trumpcare 3.0, or the AHCA as amended to gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions.

"We are not voting on healthcare tomorrow or Saturday," McCarthy told reporters after a nearly two-hour leadership meeting in Speaker Paul Ryan's (R-Wis.) office in the Capitol. McCarthy downplayed the healthcare development, saying leaders had been discussing the short-term stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

There are at least 21 verified "No" votes from Republicans on the amended bill, and apparently a few more who are not on the record.

Earlier today, Trump tweeted this:

What's more important? Rebuilding our military - or bailing out insurance companies? Ask the Democrats. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2017

Clearly he was trying to tie a vote on TrumpCare to one keeping the government open.

I promise to rebuild our military and secure our border. Democrats want to shut down the government. Politics! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2017

And then there was this:

I want to help our miners while the Democrats are blocking their healthcare. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2017

Democrats have been the party who has pushed for a permanent fix to miners' healthcare benefits, but when has Trump ever been honest about anything, right?

All of those town hall meetings over the past two weeks, all of the resistance, the phone calls, the letters, the postcards, and the protests made a difference. This is how we stop them.

Good work!