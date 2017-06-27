GOP Donors Threaten Congress: No Tax Cuts, No Money

The fate of the disastrous and craven Trumpcare bill hangs in the balance, with the final vote tally in limbo after Monday's awful CBO report.

Yahoo is now reporting that big name GOP donors are cutting off donations to Republicans until they see "major action on healthcare and taxes." What they really want is a guarantee that the middle and lower class will be punished, broken and bankrupted so that the top 1% gets richer, pays less in taxes and gets to stomp all over the rest of us.

You know, exactly what you would expect from the pro-life, god fearing, bible thumping party, right?

Donors are trying to strong-arm Republicans by cutting off donations and refusing to host fundraisers until they make sure millions are at risk of death by losing access to healthcare.

Yahoo reports that a donor from Texas, Doug Deason, has "refused to host a fundraiser for two members of Congress and informed House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., his checkbook is closed as well"

Deason told GOP leaders: "Get Obamacare repealed and replaced, get tax reform passed. You control the Senate. You control the House. You have the presidency. There's no reason you can't get this done. Get it done and we'll open it back up."

Sounds like Deason really wants to see his taxes go down. My bet is he doesn't give a damn about the 15 million that will lose health insurance next year. Just that his bank account grows.

Also, the reports out of the fancy Koch Brothers' circle jerk meeting out of Colorado Springs were equally sad. Reports are they were "frustrated" by the President's inability to get anything done at all, even with a GOP Congress. Oh well.

These people could care less about any of us "average folks." All they care about is getting richer while we suffer and die. They are using any means necessary to twist arms, punish and berate the GOP into doing their bidding. The Democrats are not beholden to these craven demons, just the GOP. And my bet is that this money is worth more to many of these GOP Senators than their own constituents lives. So we may see this horrific bill pass just to line the coffers of these spineless and soulless elected officials.

How much are our lives worth? Let's see.