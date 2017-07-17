BREAKING: McConnell Doesn't Have The Votes For Trumpcare (UPDATED)
Is Trumpcare dead? Or is it just on life support?
Well, tonight it lost 2 more votes - Jerry Moran and Mike Lee. So now McConnell has 48 votes, max.
Moran's statement
Mike Lee's statement
It should be noted that these 2 Senators are voting "no" because the bill isn't cruel enough, not because they want their constituents to have better coverage.
The enemy of my enemy is my friend, though, right?
UPDATE: Trump just tweeted this. I'm pretty sure he doesn't understand the two ideas (Repeal and Dems joining in) are mutually exclusive.
John McCain's statement:
Turtle McConnell just issued a statement as well
Apparently plan 4.0 is to repeal and delay replacement for 2 years.
