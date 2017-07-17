BREAKING: McConnell Doesn't Have The Votes For Trumpcare (UPDATED)

Is Trumpcare dead? Or is it just on life support?

Well, tonight it lost 2 more votes - Jerry Moran and Mike Lee. So now McConnell has 48 votes, max.

My colleague @JerryMoran and I will not support the MTP to this version of BCRA #HealthcareBill — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 18, 2017

Moran's statement

My full statement opposing this version of BCRA: pic.twitter.com/CUq4Kibe0I — Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) July 18, 2017

Mike Lee's statement

Here is my statement explaining why I will vote no on the BCRA motion to proceed: https://t.co/lDpIGDS456 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) July 18, 2017

It should be noted that these 2 Senators are voting "no" because the bill isn't cruel enough, not because they want their constituents to have better coverage.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend, though, right?

UPDATE: Trump just tweeted this. I'm pretty sure he doesn't understand the two ideas (Repeal and Dems joining in) are mutually exclusive.

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017

John McCain's statement:

***John McCain*** torches BCRA on its deathbed:

Says start over with bipartisan process. pic.twitter.com/vJOOAbSBRF — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) July 18, 2017

Turtle McConnell just issued a statement as well

My statement on an upcoming vote to repeal #Obamacare pic.twitter.com/RdyDiUJfMD — Leader McConnell (@SenateMajLdr) July 18, 2017

Apparently plan 4.0 is to repeal and delay replacement for 2 years.