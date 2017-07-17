BREAKING: McConnell Doesn't Have The Votes For Trumpcare (UPDATED)

By Red Painter
Share
Share on
facebook
Share
Share on
twitter
Share
Share on
reddit
Share
Share on
sharethis
BREAKING: McConnell Doesn't Have The Votes For Trumpcare (UPDATED)

Is Trumpcare dead? Or is it just on life support?

Well, tonight it lost 2 more votes - Jerry Moran and Mike Lee. So now McConnell has 48 votes, max.

Moran's statement

Mike Lee's statement

It should be noted that these 2 Senators are voting "no" because the bill isn't cruel enough, not because they want their constituents to have better coverage.

The enemy of my enemy is my friend, though, right?

UPDATE: Trump just tweeted this. I'm pretty sure he doesn't understand the two ideas (Repeal and Dems joining in) are mutually exclusive.

John McCain's statement:

Turtle McConnell just issued a statement as well

Apparently plan 4.0 is to repeal and delay replacement for 2 years.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Broken Promises

Latest

Blue America
Visit Blog »

Latest from CLTV