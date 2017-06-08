This Ad Will Kill Trumpcare, And Rightly So

By Karoli Kuns
This ad needs to be playing on every network -- online, broadcast, cable, Facebook, everywhere.

Via the DSCC, all anyone needs to say about the effort in the Senate to fast-track the Trumpcare bill:

That's right. While we were all looking at Comey's testimony, McConnell made the moves to fast-track the AHCA. No hearings. Nothing in public. All behind closed doors. And all designed to kill those of us who aren't millionaires.

If you have a Republican Senator, now is the time to call and raise hell, before they pass this dog of a bill.

Update: Claire McCaskill is on the case.


