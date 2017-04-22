C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: The Hitch Hiker (1953)

By driftglass
Directed by Ida Lupino and based on a story by blacklisted screenwriter Daniel Mainwaring, The Hitch-Hiker is simple little tale about a couple of fishing buddies who pick up a hitchhiker during a trip to Mexico.

Hey, what could go wrong?

This rock-solid 1950s film noir was formally added to the United States National Film Registry and marked for preservation in 1998 for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant."

Enjoy!


Comments

