C&L's Saturday Night Chiller Theater: The Hitch Hiker (1953)

Directed by Ida Lupino and based on a story by blacklisted screenwriter Daniel Mainwaring, The Hitch-Hiker is simple little tale about a couple of fishing buddies who pick up a hitchhiker during a trip to Mexico.

Hey, what could go wrong?

This rock-solid 1950s film noir was formally added to the United States National Film Registry and marked for preservation in 1998 for being "culturally, historically or aesthetically significant."

Enjoy!