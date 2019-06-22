Entertainment
C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater: The Blue Gardenia (1953)

FIlm Noir from Fritz Lang. And an open thread...
By driftglass

Last week, the mayhem, betrayal, murder, and intrigue of playwright Bill Shakespeare.

This week, the mayhem, betrayal, murder, and intrigue of director Fritz Lang. "The Blue Gardenia" is a crisply-paced (88 minutes) minor film noir classic which focuses on how a cynical media covers a sensational murder was the first of Lang's "newspaper noir" movie trio. Stars Anne Baxter, Richard Conte, Ann Sothern and Raymond Burr.

And of course, the title song by Nat King Cole.

Interrupted by Ann Sothern slurping with her straw. Classic.

Enjoy! And it's an open thread...


