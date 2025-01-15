Republicans In Disarray: The Fight For The Wisconsin GOP

The Wisconsin GOP and MAGA are vying against each other for control of the state party.
Republicans In Disarray: The Fight For The Wisconsin GOP
Credit: AI image by capper
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 15, 2025

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is slated to hold their state convention on May 17, 2025, and it's already shaping up to be something to behold, based on this Xitter post by Brett Galaszewski, who happens to be involved with both the Republican Party of Wisconsin and Turning Point Action. Old Brett ain't too happy about a proposed amendment to the party's constitution:

screenshot_2025-01-15_004151

What has Galaszewski riled up is this:

screenshot_2025-01-15_004020

Basically, the GOP establishment is saying that you cannot serve both on the party's executive committee and work for or contract with a PAC, a 501(c)4 or a 527.

To be honest, the proposed amendment does make sense. They have to be careful about illegal collaborations. More likely, their concern lies with being coopted by the Orange Felon and his MAGAlytes. Too bad that they didn't think about that before they hitched their wagons to those psychopaths just to help them win some elections. But then again, that is what FAFO is all about.

The truly sad part is that no matter who wins - the GOP establishment or the MAGA cultists - they'll be the same CHUDS that the rest of us will have to deal with.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon