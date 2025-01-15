Republicans In Disarray: The Fight For The Wisconsin GOP

The Republican Party of Wisconsin is slated to hold their state convention on May 17, 2025, and it's already shaping up to be something to behold, based on this Xitter post by Brett Galaszewski, who happens to be involved with both the Republican Party of Wisconsin and Turning Point Action. Old Brett ain't too happy about a proposed amendment to the party's constitution:

What has Galaszewski riled up is this:

Basically, the GOP establishment is saying that you cannot serve both on the party's executive committee and work for or contract with a PAC, a 501(c)4 or a 527.

To be honest, the proposed amendment does make sense. They have to be careful about illegal collaborations. More likely, their concern lies with being coopted by the Orange Felon and his MAGAlytes. Too bad that they didn't think about that before they hitched their wagons to those psychopaths just to help them win some elections. But then again, that is what FAFO is all about.

The truly sad part is that no matter who wins - the GOP establishment or the MAGA cultists - they'll be the same CHUDS that the rest of us will have to deal with.