C&L Saturday Night Theater: Shakespeare's Richard III

In the wise words of Cole Porter

Brush up your Shakespeare

Start quoting him now

Brush up your Shakespeare

And the women you will wow...

In aid of that noble effort, tonight C&L's Sat Nite Chiller Theater brings you the 1946 radio dramatization of Richard III by Bill Shakes himself, starring Laurence Olivier and Ralph Richardson. Do you want action, betrayal, murder and palace intrigue? Well, here you go. And since this was a dramatization for radio, at no extra charge to you the viewer, you can treat tonight's presentation like a podcast if you choose to do so -- free to go about your shady, Saturday night business with Olivier and Richardson in your ear doing Shakespeare the way it was meant to be done.

Enjoy! And it's an open thread...