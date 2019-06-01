C&L's Saturday Nite Theater: Open Range

First, the writing. Then casting, casting, casting. And then everything else. Casting is what Open Range gets right, and under Kevin Costner's direction, he and Robert Duvall the rest of the cast mosey right through just about every trope the American western has to offer.

Beautifully shot, acted by Duvall and Costner with the easy familiarity of men who have known and respected each other for years, Open Range show that, in the right hands, the Western genre still has plenty of mileage

