Without James Cagney's performance, White Heat would have been a decent gangster flick. With Cagney in the lead (in what may be his finest role) White Heat is the apex of the 1930's golden age of gangster movies and almost single-handedly perfects the character of the modern, sociopathic gang leader.

Directed by Raoul Walsh and starring Cagney, Virginia Mayo, and Edmond O'Brien

Top 'o the world, ma!