Michael Mann's 1995 masterpiece pits relentless, burned-out cop Al Pacino against meticulous master-thief Robert DeNiro who has signed on for one last heist. A character study in ruthless men on a collision course, rich with complex, eloquent dialogue and punctuated with some of the most riveting action sequences ever filmed. With Val Kilmer, Jon Voight and Tom Sizemore.

Enjoy! And it's an open thread...